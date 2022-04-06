(CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found early Wednesday morning in the right lane of Interstate 696 in Farmington Hills.
According to Michigan State Police, troopers were dispatched at about 3:55 a.m. to calls of a woman found unresponsive on the westbound freeway. The woman was found beneath the exit ramp of southbound Interstate 275.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. A vehicle was found on the overpass directly above where the woman was found.
Police spoke with witnesses but no one was able to report what happened.
An investigation indicated there was no evidence that the woman was struck or run over by a vehicle and that she possibly died by suicide.
Troopers are working to notify next of kin, pending the medical examiner's report and examination of the vehicle found nearby.
