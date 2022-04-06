(CBS DETROIT) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that left one person dead at the Team Wellness Center in Detroit.
Police are looking for 21-year-old Demetres Nathaniel Johnson. A $1,000 reward is offered for information.
🚨WANTED🚨
3/30/22; 1:04PM
Demetres Nathaniel Johnson, 21, is wanted in connection to the double shooting — one fatal — that occurred at the Team Wellness Center.
We're offering a $1,000 cash reward for information on this crime. pic.twitter.com/j6Idb92tea
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) April 6, 2022
The shooting happened at about 1:04 p.m. on March 30 in the 6300 block of Mack Avenue.
Police said a man was asked to leave the facility because he failed to complete the intake process. He then returned and had some type of confrontation before pulling a gun and shooting two employees. One of the workers was fatally shot and another was wounded.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at detroitrewards.tv.
