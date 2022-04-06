GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified two men fatally shot by officers from different agencies in separate incidents in western Michigan.
Joseph Miller, 37, of Muskegon was the burglary suspect two state troopers shot after he drew a gun when they confronted him Monday afternoon in Laketon Township near Muskegon, Michigan State Police said.
Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot by a Grand Rapids officer who he fought with after the officer stopped his vehicle Monday over a license plate issue, Grand Rapids police said.
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.