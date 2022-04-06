(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,215 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 70 deaths on Wednesday.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, April 1. Over the five days (Saturday-Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 643 per day.
Here is how data will be updated starting the week of April 4, 2022:
- Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.
- Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
- The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map will be replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.
For the latest numbers, visit here.
