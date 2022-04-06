  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Christopher Johnson, Detroit, Detroit Police Department, fatal shooting, Sussex Street, Wayne County Prosecutor's Office

(CBS DETROIT) — A 32-year-old Detroit man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of his 23-year-old brother.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Christopher Johnson was also charged with one count of discharge in or at a building causing death, one count of felon in possession and one count of felony firearm. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on April 4.

Christopher Johnson (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Authorities say at about 1:15 a.m. on March 31, police were called to a home in the 11700 block of Sussex Street for reports of someone with a weapon. Officers found the victim, identified as Dazion Zachary, of Detroit, in the basement with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Johnson allegedly fired a gun through a closed door during a verbal dispute, striking Zachary.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 19 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 26. Officials say sore facts on the case will be placed on the record in court at the preliminary examination.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.