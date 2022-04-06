Southfield (CW50) – Mark Gross has been a producer/writer on some of CBS’s hottest sitcoms, including Mike & Molly and Man with a Plan. Now, Gross has taken a step further up the ladder as the Executive Producer of CBS’s newest sitcom How We Roll.
How We Roll gets its premise from the journey of Tom Smallwood, a former General Motors autoworker, who was laid-off in 2008, during the recession, just two days before Christmas. Before finding his job at the auto plant, Smallwood was an amateur bowler who had dreams of making it professional. Now, without a job, he made the decision with his family to pursue a career as a full-time professional bowler on the PBA Tour.
The story of Smallwood’s journey may be where the overarching story of the show comes from, but Mark Gross took some of the aspects of his own life and the relationships he has with his son and wife to create the parts of the show that don’t follow Smallwood’s journey.
READ MORE: Bank Of America Awards $1 Million To Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation
Mark Gross, Executive Producer of CBS How We Roll, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about creating the show and how he developed the real-life journey of Professional Bowler Tom Smallwood into a sitcom.
Gross also discussed the dialogue between his team and Smallwood during production of the show. Smallwood was not able to join the set during production due to COVID-19 protocols, but Gross hopes to get him more involved in the show at some point.
You can catch How We Roll Thursday's at 9:30pm on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
