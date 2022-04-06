(CBS DETROIT) – Farmington Hills firefighters rescued a 62-year-old woman from her home that was engulfed in flames early on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, April 6, at 4:17 a.m., firefighters received reports that a woman was trapped inside a home on fire, located at 21308 Waldron Street.

Officials say that within minutes Squad 5, a Farmington Hills Fire Department ambulance arrived at the two-story home, had a large fire visible on the first floor.

They saw the woman standing at a second-floor bedroom window enveloped in smoke and quickly climbed a ladder and rescued her.

She was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a regional burn center.

“A Farmington Hills resident was rescued and given the chance to survive a tragedy today due to the outstanding professionalism of dispatchers and the aggressive actions of first-arriving firefighters,” said Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Unruh says that it appears to be accidental.

The fire department’s preliminary investigation found that the home had no working smoke alarms.

Officials are using this as an opportunity to remind residents to install smoke alarms on each level of the home and to change the batteries when clocks are changed for Daylight Savings Time.

