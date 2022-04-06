  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Detroit, Southwest Greenway, The Detroit Riverfront Conservatory

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Officials on Wednesday broke ground on a nearly mile-long extension of the Detroit Riverfront.

According to Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, the Southwest Greenway spans from Bagley Street to Jefferson Avenue.

Officials say the $8 million project will connect the Detroit Riverfront with the Michigan Central mobility innovation district and to neighborhoods throughout Southwest Detroit and Corktown.

Rendering of the Southwest Greenway (credit: Detroit Riverfront Conservancy)

Contractors will be working on the installation of the underground utilities, also installing a retention pond near the Jefferson Avenue entrance.

Officials say crews will begin laying the concrete pathway and install light posts and benches.

The Southwest Greenway is expected to be completed in the fall.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.