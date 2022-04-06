(CBS DETROIT) — The families of two people shot and killed nearly four months ago in Detroit are seeking the community’s help in solving the case.
Police say Marquese Smith and Teron Flowers were found shot to death on Dec. 15, 2021, on the city's east side.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.