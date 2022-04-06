Southfield (CW50) – You may know Pete Holmes from his stand-up comedy, his various voice-acting roles, or his characters in movies like Home Sweet Home Alone. Now, Holmes is taking on a new challenge in his career.

Holmes stars in CBS’s latest sitcom, How We Roll. Holmes plays the lead character, Tom Smallwood, a former autoworker who is laid-off from his job at the plant and decides to revive his dream of becoming a professional bowler. The character and journey of Tom Smallwood is based on the real life Professional Ten-Pin Bowler Tom Smallwood, who achieved his dream of going professional and has won three PBA Tour titles throughout his career.

Holmes joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about starring in a sitcom, learning how to bowl, and playing a character based on a real person.

The stand-up comic explained how taking on the role of Smallwood was a process he enjoyed, but he had to learn how to bowl first. Holmes quipped about not trying to imitate Smallwood’s technique, as it is unique to him. He also joked about how his bowling instructor has made him into a bowler who can bowl a 300 every time.

He went on to talk about his transition from stand-up comedy and voice-acting to starring in a sitcom as the lead character, especially a lead character whose story is based on a true story.

You can catch How We Roll Thursday’s at 9:30pm on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.