Now that an adult-use recreational marijuana ordinance has been passed in the city of Detroit, what does this mean for Detroiters, as well as individuals who have been negatively impacted by marijuana?

On Tuesday, Detroit City Council voted 8-1 to approve the new ordinance, one that’s more inclusive.

This is a historic move, that’s been years in the making.

Approving an ordinance that would not only allow adult recreational marijuana use, but gives Detroiters the opportunity to be a part of the cannabis industry, something President Pro Tem James Tate says is critical.

“This ordinance provides Detroiters an actual pathway to licensing in the city of Detroit, now I would be not providing full information if I said it’s going to remove every barrier,” said Detroit City Council President Pro Tem James Tate.

Tate says, obtaining property and lack of resources has been a challenge for Detroiters wanting to be in the industry. He’s working to gain assistance for those in need, creating social equity within the industry.

“There is not a lot of black representation within cannabis and even though despite the 10 of us who have been medically licensed there are many more folks that want to come into this industry and that should be in this industry,” said founder and CEO of Black Cannabis License Business Owners of Detroit, Kimberly Scott.

Scott, along with a group of other black-owned medical marijuana dispensaries has been advocating for years the inclusion of black people within the cannabis industry.

“There are 85% blacks who are incarcerated for the very same thing that is legalized now,” Scott said.

“If you’ve lived in the city of Detroit for 10 out of the last 30 years, if you’ve had a previous conviction of marijuana it provides you the opportunity to be certified as a legacy Detroiter,” said Tate.“This legislation is a long time coming for sure,” “After years of experiencing families being ripped apart by the failed ‘War on Drugs’, our residents will now have an opportunity to build generational wealth from the same plant that law enforcement used to cause enormous pain within our community.”

The below information is from the office of President Pro Tem Tate’s office.

The ordinance calls for three licensing phases for limited licenses. CRIO must submit a resolution to City Council to request opening a limited license application phase. Council will then either approve or deny CRIO’s recommendation.

Applications for adult-use licensing in the unlimited categories could begin as early as April 20, which is the effective date of the ordinance.

For more information on obtaining a legacy Detroiter license click below:

https://detroitmi.gov/news/city-opens-applications-legacy-detroiter-status-recreational-marijuana-licenses-lists-city-owned

