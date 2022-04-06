(CBS DETROIT) — Bank of America is making a big donation to help Detroiters get back to work.
The company awarded $1 million to Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation for a three-year initiative called "The People Plan."
The program aims to create a pathway to economic sustainability and to grow local talent.
"We're focused on helping to drive that initiative to help Detroit employers find employees and find those job seekers find jobs. We understand that a lot of that is going to come through the form of training," Estrella Crawford, Bank of America senior vice president market executive, said in a statement.
“Making sure people understand how to get the skills that you need to be employed but also how to showcase who you are. Resume training, interview training, and things of that nature and we know that Detroit Employment solutions Corporation does an amazing job at getting people ready.”
According to Bank of America, more than one-third of working-age Detroiters are disconnected from the labor force, which is the highest rate in the nation.
While more than 22,000 young adults are not in school or work, less than 1-in-4 adults age 25 and older earned post-secondary degrees.
The People Plan aims to close that gap and provide living wage jobs for residents in black and brown communities.