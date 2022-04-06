Southfield (CW50) – The life of Tom Smallwood was not unlike a lot of people’s lives between 2008. Smallwood was working as an autoworker in his first year at a General Motors plant in Michigan. The recession saw millions of people lose their jobs to layoffs; Smallwood being laid off two days before Christmas that year. It was at this point that he had to make a decision: continue his career somewhere else as an autoworker or revive his dream of being a full-time professional bowler?

This premise sounds like the setup to a sitcom, doesn’t it? Well, it turns out that a writer for CBS had heard Tom Smallwood’s story after he had won his first PBA Tour during his rookie year and went on to win two more and pitched the idea of creating his story into a sitcom for CBS.

In March of 2021, CBS Television announced that it had ordered a pilot for a multi-camera sitcom based on Smallwood’s journey from being laid-off to becoming a professional bowler called How We Roll.

Smallwood mentions that his involvement in the show typically revolves around certain bowling terms and minor portions of his life. He’s said the show tells the story of his journey, but the actual portrayal of his family, his personality, and other parts of the character’s life are not 100% accurate. Of course, Smallwood understood that it’s television and he’s comfortable with the changes and hopes that his journey is the story people focus on when watching.

Smallwood is being portrayed by Actor/Stand-Up Comedian Pete Holmes on the show.

Executive Producer of How We Roll, Mark Gross, mentioned that a lot of the family aspects of the show are based on the relationship between him and his own family, with Smallwood’s journey as the overarching story of the show.

You can catch How We Roll Thursday’s at 9:30pm on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Tom Smallwood, Professional Ten-Pin Bowler on the PBA Tour, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about his journey from autoworker to professional bowler, and his feelings on his story being turned into a CBS sitcom.

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50