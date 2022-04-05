(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police Department is searching for two suspects who said they were from the water department to get inside the victim’s home.

It happened on Monday, March 25, at about 3:52 p.m., in the area of Nine Mile and Drake Roads.

Police say the suspects knocked on the victim’s door and said that they were from the water department and needed to check the water inside the home.

When inside, one suspect distracted the homeowners while the other stole items.

Here is a description of the suspects:

White males approximately 30 years old. Both are approximately 55’8″ -5’10″in height.

One suspect was believed to be wearing a green safety vest and brown baseball-style hat.



The suspects were seen in a vehicle described as a newer model silver four-door SUV with a white magnetic placard on the driverside door.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King reminds residents to refuse entry to anyone who arrives at their home unexpectedly or presents suspicious information.

According to police, if you are approached at your residence and are suspicious of the worker, immediately call 911. Officers will respond to verify the credentials of the person at your door.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the suspects, had similar contact with the suspects, or has any information to assist in this investigation, is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

