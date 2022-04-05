(CBS DETROIT) — Ford says sales dropped more than 17% in the first quarter of the year.
Erich Merkle Ford U.S. sales analyst told Detroit Free Press that chip shortages are still creating challenges for the company and the auto indsutry.
Despite the drop, the automaker is remaining optimistic and says drivers are still eager to purchase vehicles. The company reports a record 88,000 retail orders in March.
Meanwhile, Toyota and General Motors also reported sales dropping during the first three months of 2022.
