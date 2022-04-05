(CBS DETROIT) – The winner of a $1 million winning Powerball ticket has one month left to claim their prize.
The ticket is from the May 5, 2021 drawing and was sold at the Warren Market, located at 28069 Mound Road in Warren.
The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn: 16-23-28-40-63.
Michigan Lottery officials say the winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the prize.
The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on May 5, as Powerball tickets expire one year from the drawing date.
If it is not claimed, the money will go to Michigan's School Aid Fund.
