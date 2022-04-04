  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:adrian, lenawee county, Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, shooting

ADRIAN, Mich. (AP) — A Lenawee County sheriff’s deputy has shot and wounded a man suspected of firing a gun at a home in Adrian.

The man was shot at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday after the deputy found him hiding in a vacant lot, according to authorities.

The man was listed in critical condition at a hospital.

Adrian police requested help from the sheriff’s office in finding the man, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The deputy, a 31-year sheriff’s veteran, was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the state police.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.