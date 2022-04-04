DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Friday its Speed Hump Program list for 2022.
Click here to view the 2022 Speed Hump Program listing.
City officials say residents have until April 27 to opt out of the program this year. The request form to opt out of the program can be viewed here.
The speed hump opt out request form is to be used by a block club president or a petitioner on the block where the city proposed to install a speed hump and the majority of residents on the block wish to be removed.READ MORE: Lenawee County Deputy Shoots Man Suspected Of Firing Gun
A small number of the speed humps that were approved last year but were not installed due to ongoing utility and resurfacing work will be among the first for 2022, officials say. DPW says it has received more than 20,000 speed hump requests from residents.
Criteria that DPW considers for placing the speed humps is as follows:
- Local residential streets with a speed limit of 25 mph
- Priority given to streets adjacent to active schools and parks
- DPD records of speeding and vehicle crashes
- Street used as known cut through to or from a major road
- Block housing density
- Number of school-aged children
- Resident support on the block and valid request made
Click here to view the map showing all of the approved locations through 2021.
