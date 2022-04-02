WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: SUMMER FLING – Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE SUMMER! – Elizabeth Stanton hosts this adorable summer special with cuteness galore!
Messy mutts, cheeky cats, baby bunnies, and baby chic fashion shows capture our hearts and make us laugh.
All this and more while featuring commentary from Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Maiara Walsh, Brandon Rodgers, Noah Matthews, and special guest appearance by Ed Alonzo and Bob the duck.
The special is produced by Associated Television International.
Original airdate 8/4/2021.