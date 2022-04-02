  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, World's Funniest Animals

WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: SUMMER FLING – Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE SUMMER! – Elizabeth Stanton hosts this adorable summer special with cuteness galore!

READ MORE: Detroit City Officials Celebrate Opening Of Black-Owned Pizzeria

Messy mutts, cheeky cats, baby bunnies, and baby chic fashion shows capture our hearts and make us laugh.

READ MORE: Michigan Chronicle's Women of Excellence 2022 Awards Honors Business, Community Leaders

All this and more while featuring commentary from Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Maiara Walsh, Brandon Rodgers, Noah Matthews, and special guest appearance by Ed Alonzo and Bob the duck.

The special is produced by Associated Television International.

MORE NEWS: US Auto Sales Fall In First Quarter As Chip Shortage Slows Factories

Original airdate 8/4/2021.