CHARMED – Friday, April 8, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
LOST IN THE PAST – As Mel (Melonie Diaz) works to regain control of her powers, a conspiracy theorist hobgoblin threatens the lives of everyone at the Blue Camellia.
But when Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) step in to help save the present, they end up getting stuck…in the past.
Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica.
Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Joey Falco (#405).
Original airdate 4/8/2022.