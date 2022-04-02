  • WWJ-TV

LEGACIES – Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

IN AND OUT – The Super Squad rallies together to test their abilities, with help from Vardemus (guest star Alexis Denisoff).

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) experiences some vivid dreams, causing some mixed emotions.

Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) continues on his quest for peace.

Also starring Matthew Davis, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard and Omono Okojie.

The episode was written by Thomas Brandon & Jose Molina and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#410).

Original airdate 4/7/2022.