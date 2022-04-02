KUNG FU – Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
THE RACE TO FIND MIA — After receiving a new clue that could lead to Mia's (guest star Vanessa Yao) whereabouts, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) race to find her before Russell Tan's forces do.
Meanwhile, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) is tested when a new restaurant opens nearby, and Althea (Shannon Dang) continues to struggle with the challenges of work.
Tzi Ma, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai, and Yvonne Chapman also star.
David Grossman directed the episode written by A.C. Allen (#205).
Original airdate 4/6/2022.
Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.