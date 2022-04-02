THE FLASH – Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
WITH BATED BREATH – Barry's (Grant Gustin) desire to keep Team Flash safe is tested when Frost (Danielle Panabaker) recklessly courts danger as she tries to stop the "Black Flame", meanwhile, Iris, (Candice Patton) tries to help a teen girl reunite with her mother but unintentionally does more harm than good.
The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight.
Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Jess Carson (#810).
Original airdate 4/6/2022.
Every episode of THE FLASH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.