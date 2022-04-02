  • WWJ-TV

WALKER – Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY – While Geri (Odette Annable) does her best to keep the Walker family’s collective chins up, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Perez) look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need.

Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode directed by Brett VanderBos & Brandon Willer (#213).

Original airdate 4/7/2022.

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.