WALKER – Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY – While Geri (Odette Annable) does her best to keep the Walker family’s collective chins up, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Perez) look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need.READ MORE: Detroit City Officials Celebrate Opening Of Black-Owned Pizzeria
Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode directed by Brett VanderBos & Brandon Willer (#213).READ MORE: Michigan Chronicle's Women of Excellence 2022 Awards Honors Business, Community Leaders
Original airdate 4/7/2022.MORE NEWS: US Auto Sales Fall In First Quarter As Chip Shortage Slows Factories
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.