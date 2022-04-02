WOULD I LIE TO YOU? – Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 8:30pm on CW50
SERIES PREMIERE – In the series premiere of The CW’s newest reality series WOULD I LIE TO YOU?, host Aasif Mandvi encourages opposing teams, led by captains Matt Walsh and Sabrina Jalees, to weave elaborate and hysterical tales leaving everyone to decide…is it the truth, or is it a lie?READ MORE: Detroit City Officials Celebrate Opening Of Black-Owned Pizzeria
Guest starring Dulcé Sloan, Hannah Pilkes, Richard Kind, and Santino Fontana (#110).READ MORE: Michigan Chronicle's Women of Excellence 2022 Awards Honors Business, Community Leaders
Every episode of WOULD I LIE TO YOU? will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.MORE NEWS: US Auto Sales Fall In First Quarter As Chip Shortage Slows Factories
Original airdate 4/9/2022.