DYNASTY – Friday, April 8, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
NOTHING TO HIDE – Blake (Grant Show) calls a family meeting, leaving the family a little confused.
As Fallon is feeling positive about her new ventures, Jeff (Sam Adegoke) delivers some less than stellar news.
Blake is suspicious of Daniel (guest star Rogelio T. Ramos) and Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) starts to see things differently.
Meanwhile, Cristal (Daniella Alonso) and Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) find themselves in a compromising situation.
Also starring Robert C. Riley, Maddison Brown, Adam Huber, and Eliza Bennett.
The episode was written by Bryce Schramm and directed by Ayoka Chenzira (#507).
Original airdate 4/8/2022.