ALL AMERICAN – Monday, April 4, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
NOT EVERYTHING IS EASY – With summer ending and their college football careers beginning, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) tries to adjust to more than his brutal workout schedule.
Olivia (Samantha Logan) is excited for her new job, but it isn’t what she anticipated.
Patience (Chelsea Tavares) asks Layla (Greta Onieogou) for help with Coop (Bre-Z) in getting her motivated, but their plan doesn't go as expected.
Asher (Cody Christian) runs into someone from his past and learns what has really been going on.
Meanwhile, Grace (Karimah Westbrook) joins the search committee for a new principal and has someone in mind for the job.
Christine Swanson directed the episode written by John A. Norris (#410).
Original airdate 3/7/2022.