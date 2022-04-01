(CBS DETROIT) — Clinton Township police said one person is in custody after a gun was recovered at Chippewa Valley High School on Friday.
Police said they were investigating a student at the high school when the gun was found.
No students or staff were harmed.
Police said the details of the incident are limited as the investigation is ongoing.
