(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Tigers are ready to roll out the orange carpet and welcome fans back to Opening Day for Detroit’s official start to the spring season.

“Over 40,000Detroit Tiger’s fans at Comerica Park,” said Detroit Tigers Vice President of Marketing Ellen Hill Zeringue.

Next Friday you can expect to see thousands of fans tailgating and in the stands.

“I want Detroiter to get ready because everybody knows Opening Day is Detroit’s biggest party,” Hill Zeringue said.

The Detroit Tiger’s Opening Day is upon us and you can expect to see a lot of fanfare and new menu items.

“The Tigers are going to start the day out on April 8th with a free party next to the ballpark, Opening Day tailgate party,” Hill Zeringue continued.

It’s been three years since fans have been able to enjoy some sense of normalcy, but with covid restrictions lifted the fun is back.

The Tigers will take on the White Sox April 8th at 1:10 pm.

Tickets start at just $10.

