Passport Applications With 'X' Gender Marker Option To Be Available Starting April 11U.S. citizens will have the option to select "X" when identifying their gender on U.S. passport applications starting in April and on other documents, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

The John Shippen Golf Invitational Returns To Michigan, Highlights Black GolfersThe John Shippen National Golf Invitational is back and expanding to new markets with the hopes of getting more Black representation.

Whitmer Announces $26M In Funding For New State Park In FlintGov. Gretchen Whitmer and other local officials were in Flint today to celebrate the Building Michigan Together Plan being signed into law, which will provide funding for a state park in the city.

Unemployment Claims In Michigan 24% Lower Than Last Year, Report SaysMichigan is seeing a decline in new unemployment claims, as last week's claims were lower than they were in 2020, according to a WalletHub report.

Plans To Revamp Historic United Artists Building Into Market Rate, Affordable ApartmentsA $75 million dollar transformation is coming to a vacant structure downtown.

3 People Charged In Slaying Of Homeless Man In PontiacThree people have been charged with murder in the slaying of a homeless man whose body was found near a lake in Pontiac.