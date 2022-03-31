Southfield (CW50) – Citywide Poets is InsideOut Literary Arts’ award-winning afterschool program, providing teens with a literary community to collaboratively explore their lives through the written and spoken word.
The program isn’t necessarily meant to develop a student into a poet, but to help them explore who they are and express those findings and how they are feeling through written and spoken word. The program includes intensive artistic mentorship, publication, and performance opportunities. Citywide Poets help unlock the artistry and creativity of its students. These students go on to use the skills they learn both in the classroom and in their future careers.
One of the program's students who went on to use the skills he learned is actually the program's coordinator Justin Rogers, who returned to the program after graduating to help the next generation feel the same impact the program had had on him.

Rogers joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the Citywide Poets program in Detroit and the impact it has on students' lives.
Rogers joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the Citywide Poets program in Detroit and the impact it has on students’ lives.
Citywide Poets meet weekly from October to May in sessions led by local writers in both high school and open community sites. Citywide Poets is free and open to interested teens.
