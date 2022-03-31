(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $26,000 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the arson at Hassett Title Company in Monroe.
On Monday, March 14, someone left a bomb threat at the company.
Then, on March 22, a rock was thrown through the company’s front office window, and then that office area was set on fire.
Officials say both incidents happened early in the morning at 33 E. Front Street near Washington Street in Monroe.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $26,000 for information that leads to the arrest of this suspect(s).
All tips will remain anonymous.
If you have any information, please make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or submit a tip online at www.1800speakup.org.
