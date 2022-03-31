Whitmer Announces $26M In Funding For New State Park In FlintGov. Gretchen Whitmer and other local officials were in Flint today to celebrate the Building Michigan Together Plan being signed into law, which will provide funding for a state park in the city.

Unemployment Claims In Michigan 24% Lower Than Last Year, Report SaysMichigan is seeing a decline in new unemployment claims, as last week's claims were lower than they were in 2020, according to a WalletHub report.

Plans To Revamp Historic United Artists Building Into Market Rate, Affordable ApartmentsA $75 million dollar transformation is coming to a vacant structure downtown.

3 People Charged In Slaying Of Homeless Man In PontiacThree people have been charged with murder in the slaying of a homeless man whose body was found near a lake in Pontiac.

Crime Stoppers Offering $26K Reward For Tips On Arson At Hassett Title Company In MonroeCrime Stoppers is offering up to a $26,000 cash reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the arson that happened at Hassett Title Company in Monroe.

Detroit Opera Presents ‘La Boheme’ In Reverse For Happy EndingThe man who staged Wagner in a parking garage and put his audience in stretch limos to watch an opera while driving around Los Angeles is now turning his hand to a staple of the repertory.