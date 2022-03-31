(CBS DETROIT) – The Canton Police Department seeks tips in identifying a man who assaulted two people at Walmart.
READ MORE: Colin Kaepernick Named Honorary Captain For Michigan's Spring Game
Police say the man is suspected of assaulting two people in the Walmart parking lot at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.
He is described as about 30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a heavy build.READ MORE: Former United Artists Building In Detroit To Be Redeveloped
According to police, he is believed to have been driving a silver SUV.
Anyone who may know the identity of this man is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400, at the auto attendant, press 2, then 1.MORE NEWS: Man Tells Jury: I Never Agreed To Kidnap Gov. Whitmer
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.