(CBS DETROIT) – The Canton Police Department seeks tips in identifying a man who assaulted two people at Walmart.

Canton Police search for suspect wanted in connection to the assault of two people in the Walmart parking lot. | Credit: Canton Police Department

Police say the man is suspected of assaulting two people in the Walmart parking lot at about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12.

He is described as about 30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a heavy build.

According to police, he is believed to have been driving a silver SUV.

Anyone who may know the identity of this man is asked to contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400, at the auto attendant, press 2, then 1.

