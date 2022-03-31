PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been charged with murder in the slaying of a homeless man whose body was found near a lake in Pontiac.
Brian Bonner, 41, Alice Anthony, 50, and Romaro Wilson, 28, were arraigned Thursday in Pontiac District Court and ordered held without bond, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: Whitmer Announces $26M In Funding For New State Park In Flint
A passerby found Tobby Farrington’s body after seeing an arm and leg protruding from beneath a bed comforter Friday in a grassy area near Terry Lake in Pontiac.
Farrington, 50, had been beaten, stabbed multiple times and strangled with a rope. A plastic bag was over his head.READ MORE: Unemployment Claims In Michigan 24% Lower Than Last Year, Report Says
Detectives say Farrington was slain inside a Pontiac home where he had been staying and receiving drugs for performing odd jobs. An argument over a financial transaction is believed to have led to his death, the sheriff’s office said.
Anthony and Wilson live at the home. Bonner frequently visited the home, the sheriff’s office said.
It was not immediately clear if they have attorneys. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for April 12.MORE NEWS: Plans To Revamp Historic United Artists Building Into Market Rate, Affordable Apartments
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.