Filed Under:60-year-old man, Claybanks Township, falls 60 feet, tree trimmer, tree-trimmer dies

CLAYBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A commercial tree-trimmer died Tuesday when he fell between 60 feet to 70 feet (18.3 to 21.3 meters) feet from a tree, Michigan State Police said.

The man died at the scene in Claybanks Township west of Rothbury, police said.

The 60-year-old man was from the Ovid area northeast of Lansing. Police did not immediately release his name.

The fall occurred around 12:45 p.m., police said.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.