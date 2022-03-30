CLAYBANKS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A commercial tree-trimmer died Tuesday when he fell between 60 feet to 70 feet (18.3 to 21.3 meters) feet from a tree, Michigan State Police said.
The man died at the scene in Claybanks Township west of Rothbury, police said.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths
The 60-year-old man was from the Ovid area northeast of Lansing. Police did not immediately release his name.READ MORE: Free Rides On Detroit's QLINE Extended Through 2022
The fall occurred around 12:45 p.m., police said.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.MORE NEWS: Police: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Shot By Ex-Boyfriend In Flint Township
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.