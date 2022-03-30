(CBS DETROIT) — A revised plan to distribute $2 million to victims of the Oxford High School shooting is expanding to more students and staff.

The money, which came from donations to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund, was previously limited to students who were in a hallway and one classroom and bathroom.

A final protocol, which was published Tuesday, states the eligibility expanded to three dozen classrooms and students and staff who were present within the designated area at the time of the shooting or present “on campus and either provided direct assistance to a gunshot victim or took extraordinary action to prevent loss of life.”

Under the protocol, the eligibility was separated into three categories: legal heirs of those killed, victims physically wounded by gunfire and individuals who were present and experienced psychological trauma.

Legal heirs to those who were killed will receive the highest payments under protocol.

The National Compassion Fund, which will administer the funding, says a portal to apply will be available at https://nationalcompassion.org/fund/oxford-hs-survivors-fund/ around April 15.

Applications must be submitted by May 6; however, the fund could extend the deadline.

The distribution of payments is to be approved around June 17.

Click here to learn more about the funding distribution.