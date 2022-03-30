(CBS DETROIT) – The Northern Lights may be visible to Michiganders this week.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, energy eruptions on the sun are headed to Earth's atmosphere, and when that happens, the sky is lit up with the colors of blues and greens, which is known as the aurora borealis, or the Northern Lights.
North Americans should watch out for the Northern Lights just after nightfall on Wednesday, March 30, and into the early morning, according to SpaceWeather.com.
In Michigan, the Northern Lights are typically seen from different areas in the Upper Peninsula but there is a chance the lights may be visible from northern parts of lower Michigan.
To find out if you have a chance at catching the Northern Lights this week, visit here.
