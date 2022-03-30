(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,550 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 72 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,078,951 and 32,830 deaths as of March 30.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, March 28. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 775 per day.
