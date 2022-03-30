(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services expanded its partnership to offer free, at-home COVID-19 testing kits to underserved areas, by providing the testing kits at additional libraries, for a total of 70 locations.
The test kits could be beneficial to several families especially as students return to school, and parents return to work, after spring break trips.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 1,550 New COVID-19 Cases, 72 Deaths
“This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”
MDHHS officials say that 24,000 kits were set to 70 libraries.READ MORE: Free Rides On Detroit's QLINE Extended Through 2022
They are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Residents are asked to take one test kit per person and up to five per household.
For a complete list of libraries participating in the program, visit here.MORE NEWS: Police: Woman In Critical Condition After Being Shot By Ex-Boyfriend In Flint Township
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.