(CBS DETROIT) – It’s been 10 years since Highland Park Community High School closed its doors.

“The fact that Highland Park doesn’t have a high school is one of the stains on this community and people who love this place and love its people are committed to bringing that resource back,” said Highland Park School Board member Anthony Askew.

Today there’s nothing left on the old site, but a plan is in the making to bring a new school back to the community.

The district closed the school back in 2012 due to low enrollment.

From 2012 to 2015, the school changed to Highland Park Renaissance High School and operated as a charter.

“The citizens that are here, you know, just not enough people here in Highland Park. We were up under Emergency Management. Our school is chartered right now and so when we don’t have enough citizens, enough of a tax base, that has a lot to do with it,” said Highland Park School Board President Shamayim Harris.

Today, high school students living in Highland Park have to travel miles away for an education.

The high school subcommittee is hosting community forums to get feedback from residents.

The group meets at 1 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month virtually.

For more information on the board’s plans visit hipark.org.

