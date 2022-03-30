  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMUnder Eye Bags? SOLUTION!
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMUnder Eye Bags? SOLUTION!
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:body armor, Detroit, Detroit City Council, Detroit Police Department, Ukraine

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit City Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing Detroit police to donate used body armor to Ukraine.

The department filed a request asking to donate 154 bulletproof vests that would have been recycled.

READ MORE: Plan To Distribute $2 Million To Victims Of Oxford School Shooting Expands Eligibility

According to a report from Detroit Free Press, the city charter requires the city council to approve any sales or disposals of city-owned property. The equipment will be shipped through a nationwide effort along with other organizations.

READ MORE: Highland Park School Board Plans To Bring High School Back

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: MSP Trooper Suspended After Hitting Handcuffed Suspect In Saginaw

 