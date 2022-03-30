Southfield (CW50) – After a couple of years going to a virtual format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Detroit Jazz Festival will return to in-person performances this year.
The Detroit Jazz Festival is the largest free jazz festival in the world, and features dozens of performers across several different stages that cover three blocks. The festival was founded in 1980 to help bring people into the city of Detroit by providing world-class entertainment. Detroit Jazz Fest has seen the a growth in its popularity, starting with the expansion in 2005, then the change to a year-round programming when Chris Collins took over as the director.
The festival is still head by Collins as the President of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation. The foundation is a non profit, which helps keep the festival operating through various endowments and corporate partnerships.
Collins is a professional jazz woodwind player who has toured throughout Japan, South Africa, Europe and North America as the leader of his own ensembles and as a featured soloist. Collins also teaches jazz as a professor at Wayne State University.
Chris Collins, President of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about his career and the in-person return of the Detroit Jazz Festival.
The 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival Preview Event has been scheduled for Saturday, March 26, taking place at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center on Wayne State University's campus. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided on Detroit Jazz Festival social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. You may also watch encore performances on the Detroit Jazz Festival YouTube channel.
