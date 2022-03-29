(CBS DETROIT) – A 69-year-old woman from Newberry was cited after trying to cross the Mackinac Bridge while it was closed.
On March 25, at about 4:15 p.m. the woman told police officers that she was tired of waiting for the bridge to open and she wanted to go home, according to 9&10 News.READ MORE: Warren Man Who Sexually Exploited 16-Year-Old Girl Sentenced To 10 Years
Police say that the woman was told the bridge was still closed due to ice falling from cables and towers, and that she wasn’t able to cross at that time.
Then, about an hour later, the woman returned to the bridge and started driving northbound in the southbound lanes.
Police say she was stopped and escorted of the bridge.READ MORE: Michigan, Other States Grapple With Poll Worker & Paper Shortages
She was cited for disobeying a lawful order of a police officer and disregarding a traffic control device.
According to police they had no further incidents with this woman.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: City Of Detroit Announces $2.5M In Grants For 35 Community Organizations