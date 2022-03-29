(CBS DETROIT) – Stellantis officials say they’re listening to concerns from neighbors who say a nearby assembly plant is emitting strong odors that disrupts air quality in the community.

Those complaints are now leading to a fourth violation notice from The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

EGLE’S Air Quality Division is giving Stellantis 21 days to mitigate odor issues at the Mack Assembly Plant, formerly known as FCA.

Inspectors issued a notice one day after CW50 spoke with neighbors and EGLE regulators about paint shop fume complaints.

The notice states paint and solvent odors of moderate intensity are emitting from the facility and impacting nearby neighborhoods.

Robert Shobe lives behind the plant on Beniteau Street in Detroit.

He says the notice is a slap on the wrist.

“I don’t know how to react,” said Robert Shobe, a resident who lives behind the plant.

“If I get pulled over and I get a ticket, I have to go face the judge and it’s immediate. Within 30 days, there’s a time frame. This has been going on for eight, nine months now, so I mean I don’t know what. I don’t know how to respond.”

The homeowner says EGLE needs to hit Stellantis where it hurts.

“It hasn’t affected their bottom line,” Shobe said.

“They made $15 billion last year in the United States, so I think they’re doing fine.”

The facility has until April 14 to correct the cited problem and submit a written response.

Stellantis representatives said in a statement they are implementing corrective actions and will continue to work with EGLE to resolve this issue in a timely manner.

