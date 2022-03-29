(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is planning to sign the Building Michigan Together Plan, making massive investments to improve roads, bridges, regional airports and transit.

Whitmer said the $4.8 billion bipartisan investment will also improve transportation and water infrastructure, support jobs and invest in all regions of the state.

“The Building Michigan Together Plan makes historic, bipartisan investments in the kitchen-table issues that matter most to Michigan families and builds on our work to fix the damn roads,” she said.

“I am so proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done and continue fixing the roads together with the right mix and materials, so they stay fixed. This plan will make a real difference in our communities, support thousands of good-paying jobs, and set up Michigan’s economy for decades of success. It is a testament to what is possible when we put Michiganders first.”

The Building Michigan Together Plan calls for critical investments of $645 million in Michigan’s infrastructure, including:

$317 million for road and bridge programs, benefitting both state and local projects.

$66 million to make state transportation infrastructure more resilient to future flooding events by adding reliable generator backup power to all 164 state-owned pumping stations.

$93 million for airport infrastructure improvement grants.

$66 million to improve public transportation.

$25 million investment in the statewide Mobility Futures Initiative to position Michigan to lead the nation in mobility innovation.

