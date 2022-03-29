(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department is offering free car seat inspection on Saturday, April 16.
Nationally certified child safety seat technicians will check the child restraint for proper installation and possible recalls. In addition to this, technicians will also teach parents or caregivers how to install the car seats themselves.
The car seat inspection on April 16 will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station #3 located at 29260 Grand River Avenue.
The inspections are free, take about a half hour, and are open to the public.
They are by appointment only and to register for an appointment contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.
