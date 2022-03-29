(CBS DETROIT) – Three people are in custody as police investigate the torture and murder of a homeless man in Pontiac.
According to Fox 2, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said the crime was "absolutely despicable" and is planning to seek the highest possible charges.
Officials say on Friday, March 25, officers responded to reports of deceased person lying on the grass in 100 block of S. Merrimac St. in Pontiac.
The victim was described as a 51-year-old white man and was found nude near the shoreline of Terry Lake, Fox 2 news reported.
Sheriff Bouchard told Fox 2 that the the victim may have at different points had some money like a bank card and it’s possible the suspects were after resources of that nature.
Officials say it is not clear if the three people considered persons of interest in this case knew the man.
