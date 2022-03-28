LEGACIES – Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
THE TRUE CURSE WE CARRY – Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) continues on her quest, with mixed results.
Ben (guest star Zane Phillips) reveals more about his family and its history and Jed (Ben Levin) finds his feelings deepening.
Cleo (Omono Okojie) is concerned about her recent changes.
Meanwhile, the Salvatore School students come together to celebrate one of their own.
Also starring Danielle Rose Russell, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Quincy Fouse, and Chris Lee.
The episode was written by Brett Matthews & Kimberly Ndombe and directed by Trevor E.S. Juarez (#409).
Original airdate 3/31/2022.