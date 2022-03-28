(CNN) – A blind 11th grader never imagined she’d create this much excitement with her basketball skills.

But with one fell swoop…she’s soaking it all up.

Matt Witkos sat down with the Michigan high schooler to talk about the shot and the program that made it happen.

After a couple of taps on the backboard, Jules Hoogland takes her shot.

The crowd of students from Zeeland East and West erupts in excitement.

Jules says before the game, she missed some of her practice shots, but when she scored, she says she felt like God was there.

“I was like, everyone’s staring me better,” said Jules Hoogland, Unified basketball player. “Can’t see them staring at me. So this is good.”

Because Jules is blind, she has help on the hardwood.

The girl in the video behind Jules is Ally Guffey.

“She’s my eyes on the court, because I don’t have my cane so I have to to put my trust in here to make sure she doesn’t let me get hit by balls, and she guides me in the right direction,” said Hoogland.

The two are inseparable on and off the court.

“I had never met anyone who was blind before,” said Guffey. “So I knew nothing. She put a lot of trust in me. And it just we had a lot of trial and error. But we have come very, very far. And now we’re in a class together for the past two years.”

They knew each other back in middle school, but the Unified Sports Program made the two grow together almost like sisters.

This program started several years ago as a chance to make friends.

“To watch the culture shift of our school community, really made a difference,” said Unified Coach Jessie Steel. “And just to be able to watch how that’s continued to grow. Students be accepted, students be shown that they matter and given a chance to really to prove that to the school body.”

This is Ally’s senior year, and she’s already making plans to see Jules back out on the court.

“I think it’s humbling when you realize that those goals are reality, and that those are the relationships that now exist in our campus in our community,” said Unified Coach Vande Guchte.

